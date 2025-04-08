Menu Explore
Hania Aamir's mirror jaal veil gives the dupatta a modern gilded twist; a must-have for wedding season. Watch

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Apr 08, 2025 04:40 PM IST

Hania Aamir showcased an elegant ethnic look in a silk kurta and sharara, glammed up with a show-stealing mirror jaal veil. Let's decode her look.

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir took to Instagram on April 7 to share a video of herself dressed in an opulent ethnic ensemble. She captioned the post, “Yeh bikhri zulfain, yeh khilta kajra (These scattered locks, this blooming kajal).”

Hania Aamir's mirror-embellished dupatta is a show-stealer.
Hania Aamir's mirror-embellished dupatta is a show-stealer.

Hania wore a simple yet classic cream suit set in the clip. She added a dose of gilded glamour to the ensemble by layering it with a mirror jaal veil, giving a modern twist to the dupatta. Let's decode her ensemble and save some inspiration for the wedding season.

Hania Aamir's show-stealing dupatta

Hania's outfit is from the shelves of the designer label Itrh and is styled by celebrity stylist Aarinda Tul Noor. The highlight of her ensemble is the veil, exquisitely designed by tying golden threads together in criss-cross patterns and decked with shimmering mirrors. She draped the dupatta elegantly on her shoulders.

Meanwhile, the short white silk kurta she wore features quarter-length sleeves, a wide U neckline, a plunging back with a dori detailing adorned with tassels, side slits, and a fitted silhouette. She paired it with matching silk sharara pants featuring a flared hem and broad gold patti borders.

Hania accessorised the ensemble with gold statement jhumkis, sunglasses, and rings. With her tresses left loose in a side parting and styled with blow-dried waves, she chose winged eyeliner, rose gold eye shadow, glossy pink lips, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, flushed cheeks, and glowing highlighter for the glam.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved Hania's ethnic look, especially her dupatta. One user wrote, “Wow, that Dupatta.” Another commented, “Oh my lord! The dress is stunning. I love the dupatta.” A comment said, “Beautiful dupatta, just like you.” Another read, “You're the pookie that steals hearts.”

Hania Aamir will be seen next in…

Meanwhile, Hania Aamir enjoys a huge fan base in India. Her latest show, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, became hugely popular not only in Pakistan but also in India. She will be seen next in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, which also stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Sanam Saeed in key roles.

