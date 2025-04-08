Dimple Kapadia, 67, gives young stars a run for their money in elegant silk outfit at Maddock event

Dimple Kapadia, at 67, can give the young stars a run for their money with her elegance and fashion prowess. The iconic star proved the same last night as she attended Maddock Film's 20th-anniversary bash with her granddaughter Naomika Saran. Let's decode what the duo wore. Dimple Kapadia with her granddaughter Naomika Saran.

Also Read | No one is dressed for same event: Rashmika, Kriti rock posh gowns but Ananya, Shraddha turn up in jeans for Maddock bash

Dimple Kapadia's elegant silk attire

Dimple Kapadia chose an equally chic and quirky attire for last night's bash. The actor wore a wine-red tank top featuring a wide U-neckline and a fitted silhouette. She wore it over a white silk skirt featuring a gathered design on the front, ankle-length hem, and a flowy silhouette.

More details about Dimple Kapadia's OOTD

Dimple completed the outfit by tying a printed scarf around her waist and wearing a floor-length jacket over the skirt and top set. While the scarf features a knot design on the front, a multi-coloured pattern, and a cinched design, the jacket features an open front, broad gold borders on the cuffs and front, full-length sleeves, a drop shoulder design, and a relaxed silhouette.

For accessories, the 67-year-old star chose tinted broad square-shaped sunglasses, statement gold rings worn on both hands, stacked gold bangles, embroidered gold juttis, a gold black clutch, and layered necklaces adorned with glittering crystals. Lastly, with her tresses left loose in a centre parting, Dimple chose glossy pink lips, flushed cheeks, feathered brows, and glowing highlighter.

What Naomika Saran wore

Naomika complemented her grandmother in a black mini dress featuring a sleeveless design, a crew neckline, and a fitted bust. She completed the look with black studded pumps, a mini handbag, a choker necklace, a statement necklace, loose wavy locks, minimal glam, and bracelets.

Who is Naomika Saran?

Naomika Saran is the granddaughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. She is former actor Rinke Khanna and businessman Sameer Saran. She is currently studying at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.