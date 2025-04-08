No one is dressed for same event: Rashmika, Kriti rock posh gowns but Ananya, Shraddha turn up in jeans for Maddock bash

Stars attended Maddock Film's grand 20-year celebration bash in Mumbai last night. Celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Malhotra, and others were present at the party. Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ananya Panday at the Maddock Films bash.

While Kriti and Rashmika chose glamorous gowns, Shraddha and Ananya arrived in simple jeans and top combinations. Meanwhile, Sara and Ibrahim decided to twin in stylish black suit sets. The stark difference in outfit choices made it seem like the stars were not attending the same event. Let's see who wore what.

Who wore what at the Maddock Films bash

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon brought the glamour to the Maddock Film bash in a stunning ivory corset gown. The ensemble features a plunging cowl neckline with lace detailing, shimmering silver sequin embellishments, corseted boning on the bodice, a cut-out design on the back, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a thigh-high slit on the front. She wore the ensemble with dainty earrings, loose wavy locks, strappy pumps, and minimal glam.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor made a strong case for less is more in a laidback attire for the 20-year celebration party. She wore a classic white crew neck T-shirt and paired it with dark blue wide-legged denim pants. She styled the ensemble with a layered necklace adorned with colourful stones, dainty diamond earrings, sneakers, loose tresses, flushed cheeks, glossy pink lips, shimmery eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and mascara-adorned lashes.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday followed Shraddha's footsteps and donned a simple black tank top-styled bodysuit. She styled the plunge-neck blouse with grey-coloured cargo denim pants featuring a high waistline and side pockets. Lastly, the actor chose black pumps, a textured black mini shoulder bag, a centre-parted sleek bun, and minimal makeup to round off the look.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal wore a black crew neck T-shirt, matching black dress pants, and a printed blue shacket to the party. His moustache, black dress shoes, and side-parted swept-back hairdo added a dapper charm to the attire.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna chose a deep berry red velvet gown for the 20-year celebration party last night. The dress features a strapless design, a plunging neckline, gathered detailing on the bust, a back slit, and a figure-skimming silhouette. With her locks left loose in a centre parting, she chose feathered brows, pink lips, flushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, and glowing highlighter for the glam. Lastly, statement earrings, strappy heels, and rings rounded off the accessories.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara and Ibrahim brought the stylish sibling energy to the bash. While Sara wore an oversized black blazer with a white cropped top and black flared pants, Ibrahim complemented her in a black corduroy jacket, matching relaxed-fit pants, and a matching black button-down shirt.