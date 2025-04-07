Ishaan Khatter reveals the biggest fashion mistake of his life: ‘I still cringe to this day’

Actor Ishaan Khatter has revealed the fashion mistake that still makes him cringe to this day. The culprit? Wearing his socks above his jeans. Yes, you read that right! Also read: Ishaan Khatter is surprised how paps always find him on outings with girlfriend Chandni Bainz: ‘Tracker laga rakha hai?’ Ishaan Khatter recently walked as a showstopper at The Lakme Sunstopper Show with Saaksha & Kinni at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week. (Instagram)

Ishaan Khatter looks back at the fashion mistake

In an era where fashion experimentation is encouraged, Ishaan looked back at the mistake he made as a young boy during an interaction with Hindustan Times.

“I had a phase where I wore my socks above my jeans and I still cringe to this day. I might be giving it a bad reputation. But, yeah, it's an easy mistake to point out,” Ishaan admits.

Ishaan's desire to try new fashion trends is driven by his openness to experimentation and his willingness to learn from others.

"I’ve been fortunate to work with some incredible people who have shared their fashion sensibilities with me. I take what resonates, let go of what doesn’t, and that approach extends beyond just fashion—it’s a mantra for life. For me, it’s about being open and bold enough to experiment while staying true to myself. Knowing what I like and what works for me allows me to recognize when something isn’t in my wheelhouse, and that clarity gives me the confidence to navigate my choices with ease,” says the actor, who recently walked a fashion show in Guwahati as a stopper as part of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour.

On his fashion mantra

Getting candid about how his fashion has evolved with time, the Dhadak actor confesses, “My personal fashion mantra is all about comfort and self-expression. I believe that you should wear the clothes, not the other way around. The key is to find a style that feels authentic to me—something I enjoy and feel good in—because when I’m comfortable, that confidence naturally translates into how I carry myself. That’s the essence of my approach to fashion”.

Talking about getting on the ramp, Ishaan mentions, “Recently, it was my first time walking in Guwahati, so my goal was to fully embrace the experience—soaking in the energy, enjoying the crowd, and most importantly, having fun with it. More than anything, I just want to step out there, not put on a facade, but truly shed my skin and be myself”.