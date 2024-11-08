Ishaan Khatter is surprised how paps always find him on outings with girlfriend Chandni Bainz: ‘Tracker laga rakha hai?’

Ishaan asks the paparazzi

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Thursday evening, Ishaan is walking with Chandni on a street. He's dressed casually in a blue shirt, white pants, and white sneakers, and is holding a bouqet of flowers, presumably to gift the one they're visiting. As they walk towards the building, Ishaan asks the photographer, “Ek sawal tha bhai. Aap log kuchh tracker laga ke rakhte bo kya? Aapko pata kaise chalta hai? Nahi, sach mein. Ye staged lagta hai na (I have a question, brother. Do you guys put a tracker on me? How do you know where I am? No, it's a genuine question. This appears staged, no?).”

The photographer responds that they spotted Ishaan's car so chased him down there. Ishaan just shook his head in response, before walking inside the building with Chandni, who was just looking down and smiling all along.

Ishaan's latest birthday celebration

Ishaan celebrated his birthday on November 1. On his special day, he shared a picture with his brother Shahid Kapoor and sister-in-law Mira Rajput. He took to his Instagram Stories and shared a cute picture featuring his bhabhi and brother. In the picture, he can be seen feeding cake to his brother. However, what grabbed the eyeballs was Mira's goofy reaction. "Birthday on Diwali means 3 cakes (two baked by my amazing 8yo niece) and a goofy bhaabs," he wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Ishaan received a positive response for his performance in the series The Perfect Couple. Ishaan plays Shooter Dival, the best man and childhood friend of the groom, despite the character being originally white in the book by Elin Hilderbrand.

The Perfect Couple also features Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Ishaan Khatter, Liev Schreiber and Isabelle Adjani among others. The series is based on the bestselling novel by Elin Hilderbrand. Jenna Lamia, known for her work on Good Girls and Awkward, adapted the novel and serves as the showrunner.

Ishaan will be next seen in Netflix India show The Royals.