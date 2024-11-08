Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ishaan Khatter is surprised how paps always find him on outings with girlfriend Chandni Bainz: ‘Tracker laga rakha hai?’

ByDevansh Sharma
Nov 08, 2024 08:17 AM IST

Ishaan Khatter and his girlfriend Chandni Bainz were visiting someone's home when the paparazzi found them and began clicking them.

Ishaan Khatter hasn't shied away from going out and about with his girlfriend, Chandni Bainz. But during a recent outing with her in Mumbai, the actor was surprised how the paparazzi always manage to track them down. (Also Read – Ishaan Khatter shares he lived in an apartment, bought by his brother Shahid Kapoor, for 10 years: It was a small place)

Ishaan Khatter and girlfriend Chandni Bainz
Ishaan Khatter and girlfriend Chandni Bainz

Ishaan asks the paparazzi

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Thursday evening, Ishaan is walking with Chandni on a street. He's dressed casually in a blue shirt, white pants, and white sneakers, and is holding a bouqet of flowers, presumably to gift the one they're visiting. As they walk towards the building, Ishaan asks the photographer, “Ek sawal tha bhai. Aap log kuchh tracker laga ke rakhte bo kya? Aapko pata kaise chalta hai? Nahi, sach mein. Ye staged lagta hai na (I have a question, brother. Do you guys put a tracker on me? How do you know where I am? No, it's a genuine question. This appears staged, no?).”

The photographer responds that they spotted Ishaan's car so chased him down there. Ishaan just shook his head in response, before walking inside the building with Chandni, who was just looking down and smiling all along.

Ishaan's latest birthday celebration

Ishaan celebrated his birthday on November 1. On his special day, he shared a picture with his brother Shahid Kapoor and sister-in-law Mira Rajput. He took to his Instagram Stories and shared a cute picture featuring his bhabhi and brother. In the picture, he can be seen feeding cake to his brother. However, what grabbed the eyeballs was Mira's goofy reaction. "Birthday on Diwali means 3 cakes (two baked by my amazing 8yo niece) and a goofy bhaabs," he wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Ishaan received a positive response for his performance in the series The Perfect Couple. Ishaan plays Shooter Dival, the best man and childhood friend of the groom, despite the character being originally white in the book by Elin Hilderbrand.

The Perfect Couple also features Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Ishaan Khatter, Liev Schreiber and Isabelle Adjani among others. The series is based on the bestselling novel by Elin Hilderbrand. Jenna Lamia, known for her work on Good Girls and Awkward, adapted the novel and serves as the showrunner.

Ishaan will be next seen in Netflix India show The Royals.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //