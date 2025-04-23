‘Kashmir turning into hell’: Salman Khan tweets about Pahalgam; says ‘killing one innocent is equal to killing everyone’
After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan also expressed sorrow over people who lost their family members in Pahalgam terror attack.
As many as 26 people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on Tuesday afternoon. The country has been shaken to the core, and Bollywood celebrities have also expressed sorrow over the lives lost in the attack. Salman Khan condemned the targeting of innocent people in the heinous act. (Also Read: 'And now there's only grief': Emotional Alia Bhatt wonders how we can even ask Pahalgam victims to find strength)
Salman Khan condemns innocent people being killed in Pahalgam terror attack
Salman took to X (formerly Twitter) to express grief and denounce the terror attack in Pahalgam. He wrote, “Kashmir, heaven on planet Earth, is turning into hell. Innocent people are being targeted. My heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainaat ko marne ke barabar hai (Killing even one innocent person is equal to killing the entire universe).”
Shah Rukh Khan, among other major Bollywood personalities, also condemned the attack. On Instagram, he wrote, “Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families who have suffered, and express my deepest condolences. May we, as a nation, stand united, strong, and bring justice against this heinous act.”
Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and several other stars also expressed their outrage over the attack.
About the Pahalgam terror attack
Visitors were enjoying their holidays with loved ones when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them in Pahalgam's Baisaran, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack occurred at around 3 pm on Tuesday, prompting security forces to rush to the area upon hearing gunshots. Twenty-six people, mostly civilians, were killed, and 20 others were injured.
After learning about the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the act. He wrote on X, “Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice... they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and will only grow stronger.” PM Modi also cut short his official visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to Delhi on Wednesday.
