Fawad Khan says he consciously stays away from stardom, reveals he is told ‘haan thik dikhta hai, itna kya hai?’

Fawad Khan is busy promoting his upcoming show Barzakh, which marks his reunion with actor Sanam Saeed after a gap of 12 years. In a new interview with Mid Day, the actor got candid about the immense fan following he enjoys, and shared that he tends to not take his stardom seriously as he wants to focus more on his craft. (Also read: Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback with rom-com after nearly 8 years: Report) Fawad Khan was last seen in 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, directed by Karan Johar.

What Fawad said

During the interview, Fawad talked about keeping away from stardom and said, "Mujhe ghabrahat hoti hai (I feel worried). I sometimes feel I wasn't made for this. And I worry that if I take my stardom seriously, or notice the frills of fame, I will be addicted to it. I consciously stay away from it because aaj hai toh kal nahi. I don't want to reach a pinnacle and then fall from there because the pain will be unbearable. I'd prefer it to be a light thud. Mujhe craft se ishq karne do. If I take my stardom so seriously, I will stop taking my job seriously. Best to remain unaware of it."

‘Looks fade and I am grateful to all my fans, female fans’

Fawad also expressed his gratitude for the love he receives from his fans. He said, "I have tremendous Godsent luck. I am often told ‘haan thik dikhta hai, itna kya hai?’ (You look okay, what's the big feal?) People assume it's modesty. It's not. I am very realistic. Looks fade and I am grateful to all my fans, female fans. I am thankful that they have supported me so much and got me to where I am today. But I am just as scared of the men in their lives... so best to fear female adulation a tad."

Last week it was reported that Fawad Khan will be making his comeback to Bollywood with a rom-com, which also stars Vaani Kapoor. The rom-com will tell the story of how two broken people come together by a stroke of luck and end up helping each other and ultimately falling in love. He has acted in Bollywood films such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kapoor and Sons and Khoobsurat.