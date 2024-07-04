 Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback with rom-com after nearly 8 years: Report | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback with rom-com after nearly 8 years: Report

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Jul 04, 2024 09:40 AM IST

As per news agency ANI, the producers will announce the project “just before it starts its filming schedule in the UK”.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is expected to return to Indian cinema with a rom-com, which also stars Vaani Kapoor. Aarti Bagdi has come on board to direct the project, which will be shot entirely in the UK. (Also Read | Barzakh trailer: Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed headline series about love and ghosts of the past. Watch)

Fawad Khan was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Fawad Khan was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

"Fawad Khan has a massive international pull given his popularity amongst South Asians worldwide. He has also been a part of the Marvel cinematic universe. Details of this project are being kept under wraps and everyone is tight-lipped about it. The producers will announce this project just before it starts its filming schedule in the UK," a trade source was quoted as saying.

The rom-com will tell the story of how two broken people come together by a stroke of luck and end up helping each other and ultimately falling in love. The yet-to-be-titled film is Eastwood Studios' first international collaboration.

This update has left Fawad Khan's in India extremely excited. Fawad last starred in a Hindi-language film eight years ago. He has acted in Indian films such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kapoor and Sons and Khoobsurat.

Fawad was last seen in 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, directed by Karan Johar. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback with rom-com after nearly 8 years: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On