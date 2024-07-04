Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback with rom-com after nearly 8 years: Report

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is expected to return to Indian cinema with a rom-com, which also stars Vaani Kapoor. Aarti Bagdi has come on board to direct the project, which will be shot entirely in the UK. (Also Read | Barzakh trailer: Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed headline series about love and ghosts of the past. Watch) Fawad Khan was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

"Fawad Khan has a massive international pull given his popularity amongst South Asians worldwide. He has also been a part of the Marvel cinematic universe. Details of this project are being kept under wraps and everyone is tight-lipped about it. The producers will announce this project just before it starts its filming schedule in the UK," a trade source was quoted as saying.

The rom-com will tell the story of how two broken people come together by a stroke of luck and end up helping each other and ultimately falling in love. The yet-to-be-titled film is Eastwood Studios' first international collaboration.

This update has left Fawad Khan's in India extremely excited. Fawad last starred in a Hindi-language film eight years ago. He has acted in Indian films such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kapoor and Sons and Khoobsurat.

Fawad was last seen in 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, directed by Karan Johar. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai.