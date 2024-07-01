Barzakh trailer: Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed headline series about love and ghosts of the past. Watch

Barzakh trailer: Zindagi Gulzar Hai stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are all set to reunite for Asim Abbasi's supernatural romance. The trailer unveiled on Monday gives one a glimpse into the larger narrative, in which Fawad and Sanam play crucial roles. (Also Read: Internet debates whether Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan would've made better Tajdar, Alamzeb in Heeramandi) Barzakh trailer: Fawad Khan stars in Asim Abbasi's new series

What's in the trailer?

The series follows the poignant journey of a 76-year-old reclusive man who invites his estranged children and grandchildren to his remote valley resort to celebrate an extraordinary and unconventional event — his wedding with the ghost of his first true love. "This emotionally profound narrative makes viewers think about life's mysteries, what happens after death, and the deep feeling of love that ties us together," read its official synopsis.

The trailer shows Fawad driving up the hills to a place mysteriously called ‘Land of Nowhere.’ Fawad then encounters Sanam at the property and asks her, “So you're still running the circus around here?,” as if he knows her from the past. She replies, “Who else will?” The rest of the trailer is filled with hints at supernatural events as the wedding approaches.

When a kid asks Fawad why no one is stopping his grandfather from getting married to a ghost, Fawad says it's because of ‘fear.’ While Fawad feels that his father is making the wrong choice by believing that he'd marry a ghost, Sanam dubs it as the power of love and convinces Fawad to be happy for his father.

About Barzakh

Asim Abbasi, known for Churails and Cake, has directed the much anticipated show produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan.

Barzakh, which translates to 'obstacle' or 'purgatory', unfolds against the backdrop of the picturesque Hunza Valley in Pakistan. According to the makers, the six-episode show explores themes of mental health, postpartum depression, generational trauma and gender inclusivity.

Barzakh also stars Salman Shahid, M Fawad Khan, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, and Franco Giusti among others. It will drop every Monday and Friday at 8 pm on Zindagi's official YouTube channel and ZEE5.