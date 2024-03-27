Sanam Saeed from Pakistani show Zindagi Gulzar Hai masters seven accents. Watch

Sanam Saeed became popular with her romantic-drama series Zindagi Gulzar Hai not just in Pakistan, but beyond borders. A clip from one of her older interviews has gone viral, where she is showcasing her talent of speaking in multiple accents. While appearing on the show Conversations With Sonia Rehman aired on Pakistani YouTube channel Aaj Entertainment, Sanam spoke English in unique styles from different countries. (Also read: Sanam Saeed says whole of Pakistan 'grew up on Bollywood') Sanam Saeed shows her ability to speak in multiple accents.

Sonia insisted Sanam should speak in all the accents as she reads from her list. The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor spoke fluently in Australian, British, American, South African, Russian, German and Indian. Although she admitted on still not being perfect with German and South African accents, yet she managed to impress the show host. While ending the monologue, Sanam mentioned Ranveer, Sonam and Vicky as she tried to mimic Bollywood actors with her Indian accent. When she jokingly asked the anchor to try the same, the latter refused as she said she was unable to do the imitation.

Sanam Saeed to reunite with Fawad Khan for OTT series

Sanam will next be seen in a Netflix original based on the Pakistani novel Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo by Farhat Ishtiaq, as reported by Variety. The series also stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in crucial roles. The show also features Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed in crucial roles. The series will be shot across Italy, the UK and Pakistan. The story is about a Harvard law student Sikandar and an artist Liza, who cross paths in Italy.

Fawad has previously worked with Mahira in the popular Pakistani show Humsafar and the 2022 blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt. He also worked with Sanam in Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Barzakh.

