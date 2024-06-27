Barzakh teaser: Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed get tell a tale of mysteries and love

Intriguing glimpse

On Wednesday, the project’s team took to social media to share the teaser, which focuses on eyes. In the first sneak peek into the world of Barzakh, the actors are seen applying kajal to their eyes. It comes with no dialogue, but intriguing music, which adds to the suspense.

They posted the teaser with a caption which read, “Eyes lined with secrets, ready to reveal the mysteries within. When all else withers will love endure? Trailer launching on 1st July – are you ready for the journey? Barzakh, Premieres 19th July on Zindagi YouTube and ZEE5 Shows.”

The show revolves around a reclusive resort owner who invites his estranged children to his third wedding. However, his latest bride-to-be is believed to have died long ago. The reunion will force the family to not only face their demons but also confront them.

Excitement reaches new high

The teaser has left the fans excited, who took to social media to express their happiness over seeing Fawad and Sanam together once again.

“OMG I am too excited Fawad Khan is back,” wrote one user, with one writing, “The King is back”.

Another one wrote, “My fvrt actors fawad and Sanam”, with one user sharing, “Omg good to see you again welcome back”.

“WE ALL ARE READDYYYYY WOHOO,” shared one user. One social media user commented, “Lot's of Love from India”, with another sharing, “Cant wait”.

About the show

Barzakh follows the journey of a 76-year-old reclusive man who invites his estranged children and grandchildren to his remote valley resort to celebrate his wedding with the ghost of his first true love. The series unfolds against the backdrop of the picturesque Hunza Valley. Furthermore, Barzakh explores themes of mental health, postpartum depression, generational trauma and gender inclusivity.

The six-episode series boasts of an ensemble cast, including Salman Shahid, M., Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, Franco Giusti among others. It is produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan, with cinematography by Mo Azmi.

“It's a story about love and faith. About humans desperately looking for connections and meaning. Fragile, broken souls, looking to hold on to whatever they can, to make sense of this big, bad, beautiful thing called life. Thanks to Shailja and Zindagi, Barzakh has truly been a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. And whilst I hope the six hours of this series thoroughly mesmerise and entertain audiences; more than that, I hope that the ‘Land of Nowhere’ changes a small part of their heart, in an unexpected way. The way it changed so many of us, involved in its making,” director Asim Abbasi said in a statement. It will go live on July 19 on Zindagi’s YouTube and ZEE5.