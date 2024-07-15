Fawad Khan says he is still in touch with Ae Dil… co-star Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Have very good relationship with his family’

Fawad says he still loves and respects Bollywood friends

Fawad, when asked about speaking to the Ramayan actor, told, “I'm in touch on and off. Hamari baat ho jaati hai kabhi chat pe and on phone so I've been in touch and I have enjoyed a very good relationship with the Kapoor family and there is still a lot of love and respect even with Karan and Shakun. So dostiyaan hain and then there's some producers friends jiske saath gap shap lagi rehti hai aur then we make plans of meeting somewhere so on and off we talk (I'm in touch on and off. We speak on phone or chat sometimes, so I've been in touch and I have enjoyed a very good relationship with Kapoor family and there is still a lot of love and respect with Karan Johar and Shakun Batra. So, therere are friendships and then there are some Indian producer friends with whom I chat sometimes and we plan to meet somewhere, so one and off we talk). We keep in touch and we're still very cordial and still very friendly and there's no love lost.”

Fawad Khan's Bollywood career

Fawad made his Bollywood debut with Shashanka Ghosh's Khoobsurat opposite Sonam Kapoor. He then acted in Shakun Batra's Kapoor And Sons and Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. While Kapoor And Sons featured Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor and Ratna Pathak Shah, Ae Dil… starred Ranbir, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai in pivotal characters. Fawad portrayed Anushka's husband in the movie and also shared screen space with Ranbir.

Fawad's new series Barzakh releases on Zee5 on July 19.