Zindagi Gulzar Hai's Sanam Saeed says a sequel with Fawad Khan would be ‘boring’: It is important to not drag something

Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan enjoy huge popularity among fans for their show Zindagi Gulzar Hai. As Kashaf and Zaroon, the actors gained widespread attention for their chemistry on the Pakistani show. Can fans expect a sequel? In an interview with News18, Sanam shared that she is not in the favour of making a sequel of the show, as the characters would have moved on with their lives at this point. (Also read: Barzakh teaser: Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed get tell a tale of mysteries and love) Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in a still from Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

'They’ve children by now'

She also added that she likes to ‘savour and hold on to those precious moments,’ and not drag them unnecessarily. During the interview, when Sanam was asked about a possibility of a sequel to Zindagi Gulzar Hai, she said, “A sequel to the same wouldn’t offer the same magic because now they’re married. And once Zaroon and Kashaf (their characters in the show) are married, it will be boring. They’ve children by now and I doubt they have the same nok-jhok waala (little fights) romance.”

She added, “It’s important to not drag something that did well. I’m not particularly a fan of sequels or remakes of something that’s already been done. I like to savour and hold on to those precious moments and shows and move on to the next one.”

More details

Fans will see Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed reuniting for the first time since their superhit show Zindagi Gulzar Hai 12 years ago with Barzakh. The show revolves around a reclusive resort owner who invites his estranged children to his third wedding. However, his latest bride-to-be is believed to have died long ago. The reunion will force the family to not only face their demons but also confront them.

Barzakh will release on July 19 on Zindagi’s YouTube and ZEE5.