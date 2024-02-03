Fighter box office collection day 9: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's action film crosses 150 crore in India

Fighter box office collection day 9: Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration, Fighter, released a day before Republic Day 2024. The film has seen a decline in numbers at the domestic box office after opening at ₹22.5 crore. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, on its second Friday, Fighter continued its downward trend, earning an estimated ₹5.35 crore nett on India. Also read: Siddharth Anand defends Fighter box office, says 90% of Indians haven't flown in planes Fighter box office collection day 9: Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan play Indian Air Force officers in the film.

Fighter box office collection in India

So far, Fighter has collected an estimated ₹151.85 crore nett in India, per the portal. On day 2, its first Friday, Fighter had its highest day-wise collection – ₹39.5 crore nett.

Thereafter, Fighter earned ₹27.5 crore nett on Saturday, ₹29 crore nett on Sunday, ₹8 crore nett on Monday, ₹7.5 crore nett on Tuesday, ₹6.5 crore nett on Wednesday and ₹6 crore nett on Thursday. Fighter recently crossed the ₹250 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office, where it has been doing fairly well.

About Fighter

Fighter tells the story of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), along with the other members of the elite IAF unit, Air Dragons.

Fighter's official synopsis reads: Militant activities are going out of control in the Srinagar Valley, so a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, is commissioned by the Air Headquarters. They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons, who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles.

Fighter also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. It marks Deepika's third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth have collaborated on projects such as Bang Bang (2014) and the 2019 action film War.

