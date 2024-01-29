Fighter worldwide box office collection day 4: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika's film tops global charts, earns 207 crore

Fighter worldwide box office collection: Director Siddharth Anand has another reason to celebrate as his latest action film has once again topped global box office. Fighter earned about $25 million ( ₹207 crore) over the opening weekend, as per a report by Deadline. (Fighter box office collection day 4: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan crosses ₹100 crore in India in opening weekend) Fighter worldwide box office collection: The film is among the top players at the global charts.

The $25.1 million global start includes $4.3 million from North America, per comScore. The report also estimated that the film has earned ₹120 crore ($14.4 million) from India. In IMAX, Fighter raked in $1.4 million globally from 150 screens in 15 markets.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Which other films are on top of the charts?

Other movies that worked well over the weekend globally include Sydney Sweeney rom-com Anyone But You that collected $100 million last weekend. Its current worldwide collection stands at $126.6 million. Jason Statham's The Beekeeper and Emma Stone's Awards season darling Poor Things added $10 million each to their haul.

Released on Thursday ahead of the 75th Republic Day, patriotic action drama Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

About Fighter

"Fighter collected ₹24.60 crore on its release on Thursday, witnessed a growth on 2nd day and collected ₹41.20 crore on Friday, Republic Day and then made 27.60 crore on Saturday, day 3. With extremely good buzz around the masses, the film collected 30.20 crore on day 4," the producers said in a statement. The film's collection is now standing at ₹123.6 crore gross in India, they added.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, Fighter also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Sheikh. According to the film's official synopsis, the movie is about a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.

"They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles," it read.