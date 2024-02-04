 Fighter worldwide box office collection day 10: Hrithik film grosses ₹287 crore | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fighter worldwide box office collection day 10: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone film picks up pace, grosses 287 crore

Fighter worldwide box office collection day 10: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone film picks up pace, grosses 287 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 04, 2024 03:23 PM IST

Fighter worldwide box office collection day 10: Hrithik Roshan's action film has improved its overseas figures. Fighter also stars Deepika Padukone.

Fighter worldwide box office collection day 10: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer showed an upward trend on Saturday. As it entered its second week, the film earned 15.19 crore gross worldwide on day 10, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. The film is performing better overseas than in India. Also read: Fighter box office collection day 10: Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan film sees huge jump

Fighter worldwide box office collection day 10: Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's film.
Fighter worldwide box office collection day 10: Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's film.

Fighter worldwide box office report

As per film trade insider, Fighter's worldwide gross now stands at 287.7 crore. Fighter saw an opening of 34.04 crore gross at the international box office. It improved on the next few days as it grossed 64.57 crore on day 2, 56.19 crore on day 3 and 52.74 crore on day 4. However, Fighter saw a drastic and unpredictable fall on the next day, day 5, when grossed only 16.33 crore.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

It marked no recovery on day 6 and grossed 14.49 crore and even lower on Day 7 ( 11.7 crore) and Day 8 ( 10.24 crore). On Friday, day 9, Fighter registered single digits and earned 9.75 crore gross. On its second Saturday, the film went back to double digits.

About Fighter

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand. It stars Hrithik, Deepika alongside Anil Kapoor. Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi play pivotal roles. The film is said to be a tribute to the sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. It revolves around a new elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.

Why Fighter underperformed

Talking about the average response of the film at the box office despite good reviews and word of mouth, Siddharth Anand told Galatta Plus why he thinks Fighter did not perform as expected. He said, “Fighter is a huge leap. As filmmakers to do in this in the country, and the kind of genre it is. Its a space that is unexplored, and is absolutely new. It has no reference point for the audience, that means what they are seeing is a little... accha... such big stars, a commercial director, accha ye planes kya kar rahi he (what are these planes doing)? I am like is this my film, I don't know this. If you realize, there is a huge percentage of our country... I would say 90 percent who have not flown in planes! Who have not been to an airport! So how do you expect them to know what's happening in the air?”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On