Fighter box office collection day 10: Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan film sees huge jump, earns over 10 crore in India

Fighter box office collection day 10: Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter had a massive jump on Saturday after weeks of lukewarm response at the domestic box office. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the aerial action film, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor as Indian Air Force officers, earned an estimated ₹10.5 crore nett in India on day 10. Also read | Siddharth Anand’s bizarre claim: Fighter failed because 90% of Indians haven't flown in planes Fighter box office collection day 10: Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have together for the first time in the action film.

Fighter box office collection in India

Per the portal, Fighter, which had collected ₹5.75 crore nett on day 9, has now taken its India total to roughly ₹162.75 crore nett. After opening at ₹22.5 crore on January 25, on its first Friday, Fighter had its highest day-wise collection of ₹39.5 crore nett in India. Fighter had then earned ₹27.5 crore nett on Saturday, ₹29 crore nett on Sunday, ₹8 crore nett on Monday, ₹7.5 crore nett on Tuesday, ₹6.5 crore nett on Wednesday and ₹6 crore nett on Thursday.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

About the film

Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor) along with other members of their elite Indian Air Force (IAF) unit – Air Dragons – give it their all for the nation. The film has primarily been shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes. Apart from Deepika, Hrithik and Anil, Fighter also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. It marks Deepika's third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects such as Bang Bang (2014) and the 2019 action film, War.

Fighter review

An excerpt from Hindustan Times's Fighter movie review read, “Touted as India’s first aerial action film with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone playing top combat aviators, Fighter creates an immersive experience and turns out to be equally impressive. No, it’s flawless, but honestly, the near perfect screenplay keeps you invested and engaged to a point that you barely focus on the loopholes.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place