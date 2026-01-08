Film producers appeal to PM Modi 'to intervene' in Dhurandhar's Middle East ban: 'Suppression of freedom of expression'

The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), a conglomerate of filmmakers from India's various film industries, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting government intervention in the ban faced by the film Dhurandhar in the Middle East. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, did not find release in several Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy in Pakistan in Dhurandhar.

IMPPA writes to PM Modi In its letter, IMPPA described the ban as "unilateral and uncalled for," adding that it infringes upon the freedom of expression of Dhurandhar’s makers.

“We earnestly appeal to your kind self to intervene regarding the unilateral and uncalled-for ban imposed on the film 'Dhurandhar' by the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia. Our member producer has made this film and has released the same after getting certification by the Central Board of Film Certification, and the ban imposed by the above countries is a suppression of the Freedom of Expression of our member, as the film has emerged as one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema,” read the letter.

Dhurandhar was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an A certificate prior to its release in December. It has since emerged as one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema history, having become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India.

The IMPPA urged PM Modi and the Central government to intervene in the matter to help revoke the ban. “We, as representatives of the largest and oldest Producers' Association, IMPPA, request you earnestly with folded hands to kindly intervene, as the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia are India-friendly countries, and we conduct regular business with them across multiple sectors. We therefore humbly request that the Government of India take up this matter with the concerned authorities in these countries and make efforts to ensure that freedom of expression is respected and the ban is revoked at the earliest,” the letter, signed by IMPPA President Abhay Sinha, added.