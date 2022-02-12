Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Filmmaker Mohit Suri: I will not work with a star just for the heck of it
bollywood

Filmmaker Mohit Suri: I will not work with a star just for the heck of it

Film director Mohit Suri is chasing stories, not stars
Mohit Suri is busy working on the sequel of Ek Villain
Mohit Suri is busy working on the sequel of Ek Villain
Published on Feb 12, 2022 07:57 PM IST
Copy Link
BySugandha Rawal

Film director Mohit Suri is chasing stories, not stars. And he doesn’t mind if it takes him on a longer route to achieve his goals.

“I have had a longer journey in Bollywood. It took 12 films for me to reach a place where most people reach in two or three films,” says Suri, who has navigated the treacherous waters of showbiz as a director since 2005.

He continues, “But I have taken this conscious decision that I will only work with people who are right for the film, they could be stars or could be newcomers. I have decided that I will cast someone who is right for the film rather than going and working with the star for the heck of it and making a film that they want.”

Suri, 40, made his debut as a director with Zeher and Kalyug (both 2005). Then he went on to make several movies including Woh Lamhe…, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Awarapan, Aashiqui 2, Murder 2, Ek Villain and Malang.

Opening up about his work graph, he asserts, “I can proudly say I make the film that I want to make, whether they are a hit or a flop, they are all mine”. “I might earn a little less, but I will do it my way. I would take a longer journey but I will do it my way,” says Suri, who recently directed the music video, Mohabbat Hai.

At present, his focus remains on churning out a sequel of Ek Villain and Malang, the he admits that taking forward the story comes with its own tricks.

“Imagine what I was going through while making Aashiqui 2. I was picking up the biggest musical film that people had seen, and a film which pretty much changed the music scenario. I was making it with a completely fresh cast, and comparatively new music directors… So the pressure is always there, and I feel if you are not made for pressure then you are in the wrong business,” he ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out