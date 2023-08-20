Sudhanshu Sharma: Theatrical release is a bigger challenge now!

Writer-director Sudhanshu Sharma asserts that for a filmmaker the bigger challenge today is to release a film in theatre and find the right audience. Writer-director Sudhanshu Sharma on his visit to Varanasi

Sharma’s first venture Kaalichaat, a 70-minute film, did rounds at many film festivals in India as well as abroad and won awards. “That film was not made for theatrical release following that I started working on my feature film which I conceptulised way back in 2012 and have co-written the screenplay and dialogues (with Sonal Sharma) besides directing the film,” he says on his visit to Varanasi and Prayagraj.

It took him nearly six years to formally release the film. “We started pre-production in 2018 and the shooting started in 2019 but by then we were pandemic struck. We were always sure that we would not release on OTT first as it was meant for cinematic experience, but the challenge is to find those conservative 500-600 screens amidst the blockbuster and international releases. Mushkil hai par karna to hai hi! Getting a theatrical release is a bigger challenge now!” says the filmmaker who hails from Indore and has an advertising background.

Sharma emphasises on theatrical release over OTT. “Our film Love All is based on sports, and we have 200 badminton players in it with some international-level players as well. So, I think such films deserve big screen viewing and then if by God’s grace if it’s well received then OTT and satellite prospects also get better. As filmmaker I feel audience should surely watch big films but then they should also watch smaller films with good content.”

Next on the cards for him is a web series along with another film. “We have a writing team who are working on both the projects. Let’s see what comes out first. During my visit to these amazing cities, I keep my eyes open as one project can be easily set in Uttar Pradesh. Our small-town story and can be shot here. My last film was shot in Bhopal so hope we come down to UP for a shoot again.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail