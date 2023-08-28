Vivek Anchalia: No creative person’s work will go in vain

Writer and director Vivek Anchalia feels this is the right time to explore all aspects of filmmaking as creativity is eventually getting its due. Vivek Anchalia during his visit to HT office in Lucknow (Deep Saxena/HT)

“I have been in the industry for over a decade, busy with short format including advertisements and short films before I decided to plunge into the long format of filmmaking. I have seen things closely and in the last few years I have noticed how writers, directors as well as other technicians are coming to the forefront. Also, we have another bigger medium that is full of opportunities to fall back on. Kitna kaam ho raha hai... no creative person’s work will go in vain; eventually everyone out there will get their due,” says the co-writer of the film Rajma Chawal during his visit to HT office.

Talking about his work, Anchalia adds, “I co-wrote my first film with director Leena Yadav that was my firsthand experience of working on a long format project. Then, after I had ready-to-make scripts I knew that it was time to pursue full-time direction. It was then, my friend and director Nimesh Verma had a script in hand that we desperately wanted to reach the audience. So, that’s how I decided to take up direction. I well understand now that helming a film is completely another ball game and it changes you inside out.”

Anchalia shot his first directorial in the picturesque city of Nainital. “The story had this raw mountain background and we needed 8-10 kids from that area to be part of the premise. That’s how Tikdum happened and got completed with actor Amit Sial playing the lead. A beautiful story of a small family, it has been doing rounds at international film festivals and getting rave reviews. Soon it will stream online and I am very excited to show off my directorial prowess (laughs). I am already working on my next film which will be shot in March next year.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail