FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali for fraud, misbehaviour over Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's Love & War

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next is titled Love & War.

An FIR has been lodged against Sanjay Leela Bhansali and two others in Rajasthan's Bikaner after a man alleged fraud, misbehaviour, and breach of trust. The FIR is connected to Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War, news agency PTI reported, citing police sources.

FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali

According to the report, the complaint was filed by Prateek Raj Mathur, who claimed that he was given a contract as a line producer by Bhansali, but it was later cancelled.

Circle Officer (Bikaner Sadar) Vishal Jangid, told PTI that Mathur has accused Bhansali and two of his team members of removing him from the project without payment after assigning him responsibilities as the line producer.

He said that the FIR was registered under charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation against Bhansali, along with the film's producers Arvind Gill and Utkarsh Bali at Bichhwal police station on Monday, following a court order.

Mathur has also alleged that he made all necessary arrangements for the film's shoot and coordinated with government departments as required. However, when he went to meet the film team at a hotel, Bhansali and others allegedly misbehaved with him. Bichhwal SHO Govind Singh Charan is investigating the matter.

About Love & War

Bhansali's Love & War is billed as an epic saga and features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The film, which sees Ranbir and Vicky play Indian Air Force pilots, has been under production in Rajasthan for the better part of the year.

In July, Bhansali prepared for the film's expensive climactic face-off between the two male leads, which sources described as 'one of Indian cinema's biggest sequences'. The film is slated to be released in theatres on 20 March 2026.