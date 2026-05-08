FIR filed against Celina Jaitly's husband Peter Haag after he fails to cooperate; lookout circular issued on Austrian

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly filed a complaint against her Austrian national husband, Peter Haag. The Mumbai police have registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. A Look Out Circular (LOC) was also issued against Peter due to alleged non-cooperation in the investigation.

FIR against Celina Jaitly’s husband

Celina Jaitly has alleged domestic violence against husband Peter Haag.

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The case against Celina’s husband, Peter, reportedly pertains to allegations of cruelty, physical harm, criminal intimidation and sustained harassment. The authorities issued an LOC against him and escalated the matter after he allegedly did not cooperate with the investigation. The FIR was registered in the Versova Police Station on Friday, according to ANI.

After the complaint was filed by Celina, criminal proceedings have now been initiated against Peter alongside the ongoing case under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. The FIR has been registered under Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

About Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag

Celina married Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter in 2010, and they became parents to twin boys in 2012. She gave birth to a second set of twins in 2017, but one of them died due to a heart condition. In November 2025, Celina filed a case against Peter under the Domestic Violence Act, alleging that he had subjected her to continuous domestic violence.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the news agency, Celina sought a monthly maintenance amount of ₹10 lakh, along with a compensation of ₹50 crore. The plea alleged that Peter had blocked her access to their children, who are currently in his custody in Austria. She has also sought a custody order directing him to provide her with unhindered virtual and telephonic access to their children, Viraaj, Winston, and Arthur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the news agency, Celina sought a monthly maintenance amount of ₹10 lakh, along with a compensation of ₹50 crore. The plea alleged that Peter had blocked her access to their children, who are currently in his custody in Austria. She has also sought a custody order directing him to provide her with unhindered virtual and telephonic access to their children, Viraaj, Winston, and Arthur. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday, Celina took to Instagram to share an emotional video from Austria, where she visited the grave of her late son. In the post, she claimed that she was not allowed to meet her sons, alleging that they had been taken to an ‘undisclosed location.’ The actor broke down crying at her son’s grave in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday, Celina took to Instagram to share an emotional video from Austria, where she visited the grave of her late son. In the post, she claimed that she was not allowed to meet her sons, alleging that they had been taken to an ‘undisclosed location.’ The actor broke down crying at her son’s grave in the video. {{/usCountry}}

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“The last few weeks were the most difficult of my life. I was in Austria for my divorce hearing …. Despite an undertaking before an Austrian judge, my children who were removed to an undisclosed location were not brought back to the marital residence,” read a portion of her caption. “Despite joint custody & a subsisting order of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently DENIED ANY COMMUNICATION with my 3 children & I am heartbroken!” she wrote.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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