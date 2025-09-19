Firoz Nadiadwala sues Netflix, Kapil Sharma's show for 'unauthorised' use of Hera Pheri's Baburao, seeks 25 crore

Just ahead of its much-anticipated finale featuring Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, The Great Indian Kapil Show has landed in legal trouble. Producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala has issued a legal notice worth ₹25 crore to Netflix and the show's makers, accusing them of using the iconic Baburao Ganpatrao Apte character from the Hera Pheri franchise without permission, according to a report by News 18. Paresh Rawal (L) played Baburao in Hera Pheri; while Kiku Sharda (R) has parodied that character on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Nadiadwala team seeks ₹ 25 crore in damages

“Baburao is not just a character, but the soul of Hera Pheri,” said Nadiadwala in an official statement. “This legacy was built with our sweat, vision, and creativity. Paresh Rawal ji nurtured the role with his heart and soul. No one has the right to misuse it for commercial gain. Culture is not for exploitation; it is for preservation.”

The notice accuses Netflix and the show’s producers of copyright infringement under Section 51 of the Copyright Act, 1957, and trademark infringement under Section 29 of the Trademarks Act. According to Nadiadwala’s team, Baburao is a registered trademark owned by the Nadiadwala family. The complaint also highlights violations under Section 14 of the Copyright Act, which protects exclusive rights to publicly communicate a work and use it in films.

The promo for the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show features Akshay Kumar interacting with the cast of the show, which includes Kiku Sharda dressed as Baburao from Hera Pheri. The character was originally played by Paresh Rawal in the two Hera Pheri films, which also starred Akshay and Suniel Shetty.

Nadiadwala’s legal team has demanded that all related segments be immediately removed from Netflix, social media platforms, and any third-party channels. They’ve also requested a written undertaking to ensure the character is not used in the future without permission and a formal apology within 24 hours.

The producer is seeking ₹25 crore in damages and compensation, to be paid within two days of receiving the notice. The notice warns that failure to comply will result in civil and criminal legal proceedings.

Advocate Sana Raees Khan, representing Nadiadwala, said, “The unauthorised use of my client’s iconic character is not just infringement. It is blatant theft for commercial gain. These rights have been lawfully earned and zealously protected, and will now be defended with full legal force. No one has the liberty to treat a creative legacy as a free-for-all.”

The Great Indian Kapil show season 3 ends

As the show's finale approaches, the legal storm has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a celebratory episode. Akshay Kumar is set to appear as the final guest on 20 September.