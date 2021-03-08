IND USA
Amitabh Bachchan celebrated all the women in his life on Women's Day.
From Aishwayra Rai-Aaradhya to Shweta Bachchan-Navya Naveli, Amitabh Bachchan's Women's Day post includes all

  Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to wish all his fans on International Women's Day. He also said everyday was Women's Day, in his eyes.
By HT Entertainment Desk
MAR 08, 2021

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has posted a collage of all the important women in his life. He added how everyday belonged to them.

Sharing the picture, he wrote in Hindi: "Kaha rahen hain aaj women's day hai. Keval ek din? Naah, pratidin naari diwas hai (They say today is women's day. I say everyday is women's day). He also shared a collage of all the women in his life - his late mother Teji Bachchan, wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, granddaughters Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.


Amitabh often writes about the women in his household. Around the release of his film, Pink he had written a letter to both his granddaughters-- Navya and Aaradhya. He told Navya, who was 18 then, that even her big surname would not protect her from the difficulties that come with being a woman while he ominously told Aaradhya, only four years old then, that he may not even be there by the time she is old enough to understand letter he had written.


A number of celebrities have been writing on International Women's Day. Kangana Ranaut had, earlier in the day, shared pictures of her family members and had written: "Every day is Women’s Day.... sharing some of my favourite moments with my favourite women and wishing everyone a happy women’s day."

Virat Kohli had shared a picture of wife and actor Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika to wish all on Women's Day. He had written: "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world."

Kareena Kapoor also gave the first glimpse of her son on the special day. She wrote: "There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves."

