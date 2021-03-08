From Aishwayra Rai-Aaradhya to Shweta Bachchan-Navya Naveli, Amitabh Bachchan's Women's Day post includes all
- Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to wish all his fans on International Women's Day. He also said everyday was Women's Day, in his eyes.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has posted a collage of all the important women in his life. He added how everyday belonged to them.
Sharing the picture, he wrote in Hindi: "Kaha rahen hain aaj women's day hai. Keval ek din? Naah, pratidin naari diwas hai (They say today is women's day. I say everyday is women's day). He also shared a collage of all the women in his life - his late mother Teji Bachchan, wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, granddaughters Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.
Amitabh often writes about the women in his household. Around the release of his film, Pink he had written a letter to both his granddaughters-- Navya and Aaradhya. He told Navya, who was 18 then, that even her big surname would not protect her from the difficulties that come with being a woman while he ominously told Aaradhya, only four years old then, that he may not even be there by the time she is old enough to understand letter he had written.
A number of celebrities have been writing on International Women's Day. Kangana Ranaut had, earlier in the day, shared pictures of her family members and had written: "Every day is Women’s Day.... sharing some of my favourite moments with my favourite women and wishing everyone a happy women’s day."
Virat Kohli had shared a picture of wife and actor Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika to wish all on Women's Day. He had written: "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world."
Kareena Kapoor also gave the first glimpse of her son on the special day. She wrote: "There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh dedicates Women's Day post to all his beloved women in the family
- Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to wish all his fans on International Women's Day. He also said everyday was Women's Day, in his eyes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhea makes Instagram comeback with Women's Day post for her mother
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aarya Babbar: OTTs have taken off the salability factor from projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adah Sharma: When people are doing experimental stuff they only think of me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women’s Day Special | Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: We just want to create better opportunities for women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bobby Deol: Have never given importance to awards, my father’s been a legend, didn’t get a single Best Actor award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka, daughter Vamika are a happy duo in Virat's Women's Day pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupria Goenka: There are many stereotypes attached to women even today in our workplace, pay disparity being one
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena's sister-in-law Saba shares unseen pic of Taimur, loves Tim's 'style'
- Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba on Sunday shared a cute and never-seen-before picture of Taimur Ali Khan. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia shares pic of her first bunch of birthday gifts and it's not from Ranbir
- Alia Bhatt is already in birthday spirits. She took to Instagram and revealed she has received a bunch of gifts from director Shashank Khaitan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu reveals her parents' reaction to the I-T raid
- Taapsee Pannu was recently in the news for the I-T raids carried out at her property in Mumbai. The actor has now revealed how her family had reacted to the searches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor shares first pic of newborn son on Women's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women's Day 2021: Kangana dedicates it to 'favourite women' in her life
- On International Women's Day, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share pictures with the favourite women in her life. She also said how everyday was 'Women's Day'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch how Saif-Kareena's home was turned into party venue for Ibrahim's birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan gives star vibes as she poses with a friend in New York
- Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan dropped a new picture with a friend and upped her glamour game. She is currently in New York.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox