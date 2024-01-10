From Jodhaa Akbar to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, 5 best performances of Hrithik Roshan on his birthday

Hrithik Roshan is somehow still an enigma in an industry that is quick to label a leading man in some form. Mainstream hero? Check. Dependable actor? Check? Dance skills? Out of this world. Somehow, Hrithik Roshan ticks all the boxes and chooses to fade out in the limelight that surrounds him as an actor and as a star, who stands out no matter what the role or genre. Here's a look at 5 of his best roles in his career. (Also read: Fighter song Heer Aasmani: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and gang all set to take flight. Watch) Hrithik Roshan in stills from Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara

Character name: Arjun Saluja

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Release date: 15 July 2011

Hrithik Roshan's Arjun Saluja is that guy on the trip who brings along his work- taking out his laptop and attending a call in between. He comes off as annoying and condescending at first in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara- too drained to take an extra word more. But as the story progresses, the actor steadily unfolds into a man coming to see, feel, and experience things differently. The moment arrives after a scuba-diving stretch, and the actor lets that thrill and awe flow just through his eyes.

Krrish

Director: Rakesh Roshan

Release date: June 23, 2006

Has Hindi Cinema produced any other mainstream actor who could pull off a Krrish? Even after so many years, Hrithik Roshan's wondrous presence fills the screen with so much texture and joy. It's a difficult role to sell- an innocent village boy who learns to use his special skills, as he also gets to know the hardended ways of the world. Yet, on the actor's able shoulders, Krrish always emerges to be believable and sure-footed.

Jodhaa Akbar

Character name: Emperor Akbar

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Release date: February 15, 2008

In Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus, Hrithik Roshan played Emperor Akbar. A rare historical drama done right, Hrithik Roshan was incredible as the man behind the grandeur and lavishness, carving an individual borne out of deep devotion and honesty to serve the best interests of his kingdom. Hrithik also nails the body language. He also makes the first half of the film- where he is slowly beginning to fall in love with his wife Jodhaa, beautifully tender and restrained. This is still his finest hour on screen.

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai

Character name: Rohit and Raj Chopra

Director: Rakesh Roshan

Release date: 14 January 2000

The debut role that made Hrithik Roshan an overnight sensation. A dream debut for sure, but one that also had a lot for a first-time actor. Hrithik was playing a double role, and given the elaborate theatrics of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, it could easily come off as hammy or one-note. Hrithik made every inch of it believable, down to those hall-of-fame dance moves in Ek Pal Ka Jeena.

Dhoom 2

Character name: Aryan Singh (Mr. A)

Director: Sanjay Gadhvi

Release date: 24 November 2006

Let's not pretend that anyone came near to what Hrithik Roshan did in Dhoom 2 in the franchise that originated before his arrival, and then went on to have another sequel. Hrithik Roshan played a conman with effortless style and ease- and made that rare case of an antagonist who made us root for him. Only Hrithik could have pulled it off with such effortless charisma.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.