From ‘pyaar’ to ‘paneer’: Priyanka Chopra reveals Hindi words she taught husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra, who is set to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's GlobeTrotter, gave fans a glimpse into her husband Nick Jonas’s growing love for Hindi during a fun Ask Me Anything session on X (formerly called Twitter). Priyanka Chopra shares personal moments with Nick Jonas and their daughter on social media, often giving a glimpse of her family life.

Priyanka reveals Hindi words she taught Nick

Priyanka hosted an "Ask Me Anything" session on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday for her fans. A fan asked, “What’s something you taught Nick to say in Hindi? P.S. I LOVE YOU!!! #AskPCJ". Priyanka revealed the answer in her candid manner as she replied, “Khana, paani, pyaar, paneer (food, water, love, paneer), but I think he picked it all up himself! @nickjonas.”

During the same session, another user asked her about her experience working in the Telugu film industry, to which she enthusiastically replied, “It’s still early days for me on the movie, but it’s been Adiri poyindi! Also, the biryani is the best in the world in Hyderabad.”

Priyanka, known for balancing her Hollywood and Bollywood careers, often shares glimpses of her personal life on social media. Last month, she posted adorable pictures from a family getaway to Orlando, including a heartwarming shot of Nick hugging her and their daughter, Malti Marie, beside a mermaid statue. Captioning it Ohana means family, Priyanka melted hearts across the internet. In another clip, Nick teased her about posing with a snake around her neck, joking, “Loving the new jewellery, babe,” to which she playfully replied, “Thanks, it’s the new serpenti.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas love story

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s romance began in 2017 after they connected on social media and met at the Met Gala the same year. Their relationship blossomed quickly, and by July 2018, Nick proposed to Priyanka in Crete, Greece. The couple married later that year in a lavish dual ceremony in Jodhpur, blending Hindu and Christian traditions. Over the years, they have become one of the most admired celebrity couples globally, often seen supporting each other’s professional ventures. In January 2022, the pair welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.