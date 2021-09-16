From seepage on Hrithik Roshan's wall to Shah Rukh Khan serving AbRam Maggi; 5 times celebs were downright relatable

The seepage on Hrithik Roshan's wall gave fans a reality check on Wednesday. Thousands took to Twitter and made observations that basically amounted to ‘Celebrities are just like us’. Even Hrithik couldn't resist commenting on it, after noticing what fans were saying.

"Gaur se dekhie Hrithik Roshan ke ghar me silan (Look closely, there’s a damp wall in Hrithik Roshan’s house),” one person commented, and Hrithik wrote back, “Filhaal ghar bhi rent par hai. Apna ghar le raha hu bahut jald (Living in a rented apartment right now. I am buying my own house soon).” He added, “Aur seelan nahi hoga toh seelan ko theek karne ka mazaa kaise aayega bhai (If there is no dampness, how will we enjoy the process of fixing it)?”

In a special episode of David Letterman's Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, a brief segment showed Shah Rukh Khan preparing breakfast for his youngest child, AbRam. “Do you want ketchup on it?” Shah Rukh asked AbRam, as he cut up slices of pizza for him. Not only did AbRam want ketchup, he also asked Shah Rukh to make a smiley face with it. But what made the exchange relatable was the fact that Shah Rukh didn't pull out some fancy artisanal tomato ketchup, but Maggi.

Shah Rukh Khan prepares a meal for AbRam.

Similarly, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a brand post recently which had a video that appeared to have been shot in the bedroom of her new house. And in the corner of the frame, you can spot a regular Goodnight mosquito repellant.

Spot the Goodnight mosquito repellant in Kareena Kapoor's bedroom.

Anushka Sharma, in an appearance on the show Yaaron Ki Baraat, was asked if she'd ever haggled for prices after becoming a celebrity. She said in Hindi, “I was in Camden Town in London; it's an area with a lot of Bangladeshi shops, so they recognised me. They were asking for photos, but I told them, ‘I’ll pose for photos only if you give me a good deal'.”

And just last month, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and apologised to his fans for involving them in his ‘domestic issue’. He wrote that he had to wake up especially early that day, as he had an early shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, ‘only to find the water has stopped in the home system’. “Oh dear, such a bother... Sorry to include you in all this domestic issue but… OK, I am off... A bit of a trying DAY today,” he added.