Vivek Jaitly: Multi-tasking helped me survive in the industry

Twelve years after Vivek Jaitly reached Mumbai with acting dreams, he got his first theatrical release earlier this month. Having done multiple theatre, TV shows, voice-overs, radio, modelling and music videos he says that this was just his learning period. Vivek Jaitly

“In the times, when films of big stars are stuck for release, my film as a lead got to release in cinemas which is a big thing for me. Later, it will hopefully go OTT and will reach a global audience. As an outsider I feel blessed, this gives me the confidence that the only thing that pays off is hard work,” says the actor.

Having done shows like Savdhaan India, Gumraah and Crime Patrol Jaitly says reinventing is the key to success. “I have journalism degree, took up anchoring, and went on to become a VJ and eventually in 2011 came to Mumbai and started with TV show. I was constantly on the go doing modelling, jingles and voice-overs for commercials along with documentary films and anchoring shows. Multi-tasking helped me survive in the industry. Besides, I had great support from my parents.”

Jaitly bid goodbye to small medium off late to focus on films, he adds, “It’s tough to leave television and look beyond as you are saying no to work. Then I feel as if it was a well thought decision maybe this got me my first film break Vash. After lockdowns, we started shoot in 2021, those were tough conditions with my wrist fractured and muscle torn but it was worth it!”

Jaitly is taking it easy to sign new projects. “I have both Hindi and Punjabi scripts in hand to decide. Then my modelling, voice over acts and of course music videos helped me keep afloat and also provided me with good recognition. My last songs – Dil Kide Karke sung by Master Saleem and Fanah Dil by Balraj – all have got multi-million views. So, I want to continue my journey both slowly and steadily. Meanwhile, I recently did a course with Adishakti Theatre Arts, Chennai as this will help me to expand my horizon as an artiste.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON