Gajraj Rao says high ticket prices are keeping audiences away from theatres: ‘Cinema halls have become half restaurants’

The film industry is going through a tough time, as several Bollywood films, including big names and big budgets, are not doing well at the box office. Salman Khan's Eid release Sikandar also failed to meet expectations. As moviegoers continue to stay away from theatres, many within the industry have come forward to discuss what might be going wrong. (Also Read | Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar, Madhavan film rounds off first week with ₹45 cr) Gajraj Rao spoke about how things have changed over time, especially with the rise of OTT platforms.

While speaking to ANI, Gajraj said, "Thanks to the digital revolution and OTT platforms, stories and films from around the world that we previously saw only at film festivals or in DVD libraries can now be watched at home. This is a big reason why people now have so many more options. Earlier, the choices were limited...Abhi suddenly OTT ke baad aisa ho gaya hai ki aadha kilometre ka buffet laga hua hai, toh darshako ke liye bohot acchi baat hai ki unko duniya bhar ki kahaniyan dekhne mil rahi hain (Now suddenly after OTT it has happened that there is a buffet of half a kilometre and people can watch any content). So naturally, their expectations have also increased--they want to see different kinds of stories from us too."

Further commenting on the high ticket prices in cinema halls, the actor suggested that cinema owners lower ticket prices by reducing some of the luxuries so that middle-class families can return to theatres once again.

"If we want audiences to come back to cinema halls, then ticket prices need a revolutionary change... Cinema halls have become half restaurants--you're eating tacos and pizza. Cinema should feel like cinema. There should be no disturbances. Going to the movies means a good film, a good story, and tasty popcorn."

"It's very important that cinema hall owners bring about a revolutionary change. Reduce some of the luxuries and cut down on the food options a bit, but please lower the ticket prices. If ticket prices go down, middle-class families will want to go to the theatre again," he added.

When asked if filmmakers are no longer making good content, Gajraj said, "I believe we are too quick to blame filmmakers for not paying attention or not making good films. But do you think anyone wants to make bad films and purposely hurt their own work? No one does that. Everyone keeps trying."

"Even in the 80s, 70s, and 50s, bad films were made. Good and bad cinema have always existed. Good and bad stories have always been there. Good stories are being made--I just watched Kesari 2 yesterday," he added.

Kesari 2, starring Akshay Kumar, has been a bright spot amidst the struggle. The historical courtroom drama, which released earlier this month, opened to strong reviews and earned ₹7.84 crore nett on its first day, according to the makers.