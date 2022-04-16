Gal Gadot congratulates Alia Bhatt on her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, fans call her 'Ranlia shipper'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got good wishes on their wedding from almost the entire Hindi film industry and even a famous Hollywood star. Wonder Woman Gal Gadot commented on Alia's latest bunch of pictures from her mehendi ceremony. The two will soon work together on Alia's first Hollywood movie. (Also read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Kapoor clan comes together for epic family pic. Don't miss goofy Kareena Kapoor, Jeh)

As Alia shared the first photos from her mehendi ceremony, Gal took to the comments section and wrote, “Congratulations.” She also added a heart emoji. Alia's fans wondered if Gal is also a Ranlia shipper. “Wow so sweet you are wishing her,” wrote a fan. “Bestie commenting,” wrote another. “Wonder women with 100% whole hearted,” read another comment. Gal Gadot's comment on Alia Bhatt's post.

Gal and Alia will soon work together on multi-starrer spy thriller Heart of Stone. Netflix India announced Alia's casting on its official Twitter handle last month. "Starting our day by announcing (and SCREAMING!!!) that @aliaabhatt is going to be starring in Heart of Stone, an International spy thriller along with @gal_gadot and @jamiedornan,” the post read.

Tom Harper will be directing Heat of Stone from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. According to the official logline, the film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gal) an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.

The film is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Harper, Rucka and Patty Whitcher serve as executive producers. Details about Alia's character are currently under wraps.

Alia and Ranbir got married at their home in Bandra, Mumbai on Thursday. They had been dating for five years. They will be seen together for the first time on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which releases on September 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON