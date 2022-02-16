Here’s what Alia Bhatt said when asked about taking inspiration from Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai for Dholida

Actor Alia Bhatt has responded to a question on if she took inspiration from Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, and Deepika Padukone for her dance number Dholida in her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In a new interview, Alia revealed that though the actors have been 'a huge source of inspiration' to he, she never compared herself 'to any of these actresses'. She also added that for her character Gangubai, it was not 'just dancing for the camera.'

Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, and Deepika Padukone have featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films. Madhuri has starred in Devdas (2002) while Aishwarya featured in Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). Deepika was a part of Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018).

In an interview with Koimoi, Alia said, "This film in totality was a very different film. So I was never comparing myself to any of these actresses who have done fantastic work. And they have been a huge source of inspiration for me otherwise yes but in this particular character it was not about just dancing for the camera. There's a story to the song and to every song that you will see in the film which is very unlike what sir has done recently. Of course, there's a story even in his previous films but there is a typical Sanjay Leela Bhansali song. Sir has sort of changed that mould for himself as well."

"Whenever you think it's going a certain way, he will totally take you off that track and say 'No it's actually like this'. So what he's trying to do even with this film is it's more about a character, it's about the journey of the character. So even the song and the way she's dancing, she's dancing in character. I can't suddenly leave the character because then when you're watching the flow of the film, you'll leave the film. So I didn't have the thing of comparison in any way because it was like what matters to me is 'How do I dance as Gangubai and how do I make that different? And that's what will make my songs different from one another'."

Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around the titular character, who was forced into sex trade and eventually became a prominent, celebrated figure in Mumbai's Kamathipua red-light district. It will be out on February 25. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia's future projects include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, RRR and Brahmastra.

