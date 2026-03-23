New Delhi, Actor Gaurav Gera, who has won praise for his portrayal of Mohammed Aalam in "Dhurandhar", has shared an old letter that he wrote to his parent when he first arrived in Mumbai in 1998. Gaurav Gera shares old letter to his parents from his struggling days

Gera said his journey in showbiz has been full of ups and downs but he just wanted to thank his parents for their support and his younger self for staying strong amid all the upheavals when he first moved from Delhi.

"This letter to my parents - 3rd Dec 1998 .. less than a month that I moved to Mumbai,. this is 28 years ago .. so no emails , Letters.. of course after that lots tv , some films , ad films , musical play , Radio , TikTok , Reels .. been a lovely journey with ups and downs ... but this Dhurandhared .. dunno what future holds .. but I wanna thank my 23 year old self for staying hopeful and Ma Pa for endless support," he wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

In the letter, Gera wrote to his parents about how he did not have anything that earned him money yet but the opportunities were better than they were in Delhi.

"Other expenses include telephone, electricity, gas and water bills and food. Mumma and Papa, the future is bright but I still have a lot to learn," the letter read.

Gera first shot to fame as Nandu, the best friend to Mona Singh's Jassi from the popular serial "Jassi Jaise Koi Nahi". He also starred in "Kohi Apna Sa", "Baat Hamari Pakki Hai" and movies "Kyun...! Ho Gaya Na", "Dasvidaniya" and "Woodstock Villa".

The actor has a significant following on Snapchat and Instagram where he plays different comedy character, but fans were surprised by his transformation as Aalam, a spy imbedded in Karachi, who helps Ranveer Singh's Hamza in his mission.

Released on March 19, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" is a sequel to Dhar 2025 film and has already crossed the mark of ₹761 in four days.

The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

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