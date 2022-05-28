Gauri Khan calls Mannat her dream project, says Shah Rukh Khan had ‘huge say in design’ of his Mumbai office

Gauri Khan has carved a niche for herself as an interior designer. Gauri, who is also a film producer, shared her design philosophy in a new interview. She also spoke about her most memorable interior design project, and husband Shah Rukh Khan’s interior design skills. She said the couple worked together to revamp the actor’s office in Mumbai. Read more: Shah Rukh Khan not allowed to 'disrupt the design' of Mannat because of wife Gauri Khan

Speaking about designing the office of their production house Red Chillies Entertainment, Gauri said Shah Rukh was an important part of the creative process. Praising her husband’s design skills, she said he had a ‘keen eye for interiors’. “He was extremely passionate, while the Red Chillies office revamp was in process. He had a huge say in design, and inputs about colours and possible uses of the ceiling, and flooring. He took a lot of interest in that project and likes to get involved whenever possible. He greenlit all the designs for the project,” Gauri told Eastern Eye.

Gauri, who has an interior design store called Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai, also spoke about Mannat, Shah Rukh and her family home in Mumbai. Calling their Mumbai residence, her most memorable interior design project, Gauri said, “It’s so personal and an ever-evolving project for me as I keep redoing corners of the house, including my kids’ rooms.”

Gauri will soon be starting online workshops for designers. Many celebrities rallied behind her new project on social media. From actor Arjun Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor, celebs shared a glimpse on their Instagram Stories of goodies sent by Gauri to celebrate her new venture. Given the interior designer's long-standing friendships with many celebs in the Hindi film industry, it comes as no surprise that her firm Gauri Khan Designs has created interiors for many stars, including actors Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Karan Johar, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Shah Rukh called Gauri 'a wonderful designer' during a recent event in Delhi. "In my house, most of the stuff that is bought for the house is obviously bought by the lady of the house, my wife Gauri. You are not allowed to disrupt the design in the house, because she is a wonderful designer herself,” Shah Rukh said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON