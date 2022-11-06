Gauri Khan decks up in silver lehenga, parties with Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan in Monaco. See pics

Gauri Khan was spotted at a lavish celebration in Monaco. The interior designer and actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife posed with celebrity guests like filmmaker Karan Johar, author-entrepreneur Shweta Bachchan, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, among others at a star-studded party. Earlier, jewellery designer Ridhhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin-actor Karisma Kapoor also shared their photos from some festivities in Monaco. Also read: Gauri Khan finally shares photo from Diwali celebration, poses with Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar

On Sunday, Karan shared a series of pictures of himself all decked up in a golden tuxedo. The filmmaker also reshared a picture of himself with many celebs that was originally shared by Nitasha Nanda, sister-in-law of Shweta Bachchan. Karan, who was dressed in a tuxedo and black bow tie, posed with Gauri Khan, Shweta, Manish, Nitasha and others in the photo that was taken at the celebrations in Monaco. Sharing it, Karan wrote on Instagram Stories, “Monaco diaries.” Gauri wore a black outfit in the group picture.

Karan Johar shared pictures from his Monaco trip on Instagram Stories.

A fan page also shared a photo of Gauri posing with other guests in Monaco. In the picture, Gauri looked glamorous in a silver lehenga. She smiled for the camera in the photo that appears to have been clicked at one of the parties during the ongoing celebrations in Monaco, which are being attended by many Bollywood celebs. Gauri was recently spotted at the Diwali party hosted by actor Rani Mukerji, where the two had posed with Karan for pictures. Gauri was also seen with Karan at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash in Mumbai last month.

Recently, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, had shared pictures of herself attending lavish dinner parties in Monaco. She was joined by husband Bharat Sahni in some of the pictures, which were also shared by actor-mother Neetu Kapoor. Actor Karisma Kapoor, who was recently in London with actor-sister Kareena Kapoor, who is filming an upcoming movie there, had also shared some pictures from Monaco. She posed with her cousins during a party, and also shared a glimpse of their outings during the day as they went sight-seeing.

