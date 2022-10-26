Gauri Khan finally shares photo from Diwali celebration, poses with Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar. See pic

Gauri Khan shared her first Diwali photo from this year, and it featured Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar. Gauri took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing with Karan and Rani in front of a massive mirror and festive decoration at a recent Diwali bash hosted by Rani and filmmaker-husband Aditya Chopra. Earlier, Gauri and Karan were spotted arriving together at Amitabh Bachchan’s home for a Diwali bash on Monday. Also read: Kirron Kher tells Karan Johar ‘tu anarkali ban ke aaya hua hai’ in Diwali video

Rani and Karan wore their traditional best in the photo, while Gauri Khan was dressed in an Indo-Western outfit. Karan wore a white sherwani with dupatta, while Rani was decked up in a black kurta and red lehenga; she also wore a bindi and a nose ring to complete her ethnic look. Meanwhile, Gauri wore a crop top with matching pants.

Reacting to Gauri’s Diwali picture with Rani and Karan, fans dropped comments like ‘prettiest’, ‘lovely’ and ‘beautiful’. A fan also wrote, “Three khandans, one sath – Johars, Khans and Chopras (three families together).” Gauri did not add a caption to her Diwali post.

Gauri Khan poses with Karan Johar at Rani Mukerji's Diwali party.

Earlier, Karan, too, had shared his photo from the recent Diwali bash. He had also shared a video from the Diwali party hosted by the Bachchan family. In the video, he made fun of actor Kirron Kher's red salwar suit, while she made fun of his clothes and style of walking. The two have worked together as judges on the reality show, India's Got Talent.

Kirron’s husband, actor Anupam Kher, too had joined Karan and her at the Bachchan Diwali party. Later, as the celebs visited Rani’s home for her Diwali bash, Anupam had taken to Instagram to share a photo with Rani. Sharing their picture, Anupam wrote, “Thank you dearest Rani and Adi (Aditya) for your hospitality and warmth! It was great to spend some time with you and our friends! I loved your home Rani. It is beautiful! Love and prayers always!"

Meanwhile, while Gauri attended the Diwali parties hosted by Rani and the Bachchan family on Monday, her children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were spotted at various star-studded Diwali gatherings, recently. Suhana had attended fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash along with her friends Navya Naveli Nanda and Ananya Panday. Suhana and Aryan were spotted arriving together for actor Bhumi Pednekar’s party. They also attended other parties, including the one hosted by Sonam Kapoor on Monday.

