Kirron Kher tells Karan Johar 'tu anarkali ban ke aaya hua hai' in Diwali video, he calls her clothes 'too seen'. Watch

Published on Oct 25, 2022 03:16 PM IST

Karan Johar has shared a funny video from Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash on Monday. He made fun of Kirron Kher's red salwar suit, while she made fun of his clothes and style of walking.

Kirron Kher and Karan Johar feature in a fun video.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Karan Johar and Kirron Kher had a reunion at Amitabh Bachchan's bash at his residence on Diwali. The two have worked together as judges on the reality show, India's Got Talent. Kirron is known for making fun of her younger colleague, while Karan is known for his funny videos from the show's set. At the Diwali bash on Monday, Karan made fun of Kirron's choice of red, while she made fun of his style of walking in an elaborate attire. Also read: Inside pics: Shah Rukh Khan has a reunion with Kirron Kher at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash

Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote, “The OG #TOODLES @kirronkhermp is back!!!” The fun video showed Karan recording Kirron, who asked him to show his face to the camera as well, but the filmmaker did not fulfill her wish. He teased Kirron, who was in a red salwar suit, “Aren't we late for Karwa Chauth?” She replied, “You shut up. Tu jo ye anarkali ban ke aaya hua hai na, thodi der me mujra andar hone wala hai.” Making fun of his style of walking, she further said, “Jitni nazakat tum me hai, itni kisi aurat mein nahi hai yaha pe.”

Speaking in his defence, Karan said, "I have a feeling my outfit has a lot of texture, embroidery, its beauteous." He said it was Kirron whose outfit was very “seen (usual)". She responded to him saying, “Not at all. This is especially woven for me so its not seen at all.” When he said that its the personality that should be woven and asked her about her personality, she said, “Much better than yours, everybody knows it. Even you know this.”

Also present at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash were Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, Anupam Kher and Sikandar Kher. Kirron also shared candid pictures of Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Sikandar from the party on Instagram.

