Gauri Khan fans defend her for air-brushing her pic: 'So what's wrong? Sab karte hain yaar'

Reddit has discovered that Gauri Khan may have edited one of her recent pictures on Instagram a bit too much. A new post on subreddit Bolly Blinds and Gossip, compares the picture from a recent event in Dubai shared by Gauri on her Instagram page, to the original posted by Getty Images on their website. Gauri looks slightly different in them.

In the edited picture, posted on Instagram by Gauri, the exposure is higher, her skin looks smoother, eyes darker and bigger and her mouth a bit different too. The post's title read, "Actual Pic vs the edited one Gauri posted on her insta. Why do celebs feel the need to ‘beautify’ their pics so much these days ??"

However, many defended Gauri in the comments on the post. A few did mention that Gauri looked better and more real in the original photo, but many said that everyone edits their photos on social media.

“Honestly I do it too, of course not a lot where my whole face changes but I do play around with lighting and stuff, especially with those Instagram filters," wrote a Reddit user. “Even non-celebrities do it. That’s why beauty apps and filters exist," commented another. “We’d do it too if we had 100 cameras pointing at us every time we stepped out of the house. They obviously feel enormous pressure to look good all the time,” wrote another person.

Gauri Khan attended the launch of Atlantis hotel in Dubai with her daughter Suhana Khan and her friends, including Shanaya Kapoor. She is an interior designer, Bollywood producer and wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh and Gauri got married in 1991 and and have three kids together--sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana. Gauri's latest production was Darlings with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. She also recently decorated the home of Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani.

