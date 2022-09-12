Gauri Khan greets paparazzi; Suhana Khan’s airport look wows fans: 'Simple and beautiful'

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan were spotted arriving together at Mumbai airport on Sunday. The mother-daughter pair was clicked by the paparazzi as they got off their car and made its way inside the airport. While Gauri greeted the photographers, Suhana could be seen smiling at them as she walked towards the airport gate. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan has 'big-time FOMO' as he reacts to his 'little circus' Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan's pic

Recently, Gauri and Suhana have been spotted travelling in and out of Mumbai. Photos and videos of their latest appearance at the airport were shared on paparazzi and fan pages on social media. Suhana Khan was seen wearing a white crop top with a pair of cream pants, while Gauri made a statement with her white jacket paired with matching sneakers and a pair of denims. Many fans reacted to Suhana’s airport look and praised her for keeping it ‘casual’.

A fan commented on a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, “So pretty Suhana,” while another one wrote, “She looks simple and beautiful.” One person wrote, “Aag laga di aapne toh (Your look is fire).” A fan also praised Suhana and Gauri by calling them ‘most gorgeous and stunning mommy-daughter duo’. Many others left fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

Suhana, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, will soon be making her acting debut. She will be seen in the highly-anticipated Netflix film, The Archies, which will also mark the acting debut Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and the late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Earlier in June, director Zoya Akhtar had announced the completion of the Ooty schedule of her upcoming film.

Meanwhile, Gauri was recently seen in the Netflix show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where she made a cameo. The show follows the life of Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey, with a focus on their relationship with each other and their respective marriages.

