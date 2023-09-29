Gauri Khan looks stunning in new selfie, fans say it's Jawan's ‘box office glow’

Gauri Khan has shared a new selfie from her new phone on Instagram and fans of the interior designer and producer cannot stop praising her. A person also said that it was the glow of Jawan crossing ₹1000 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Gauri has co-produced the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. Also read: Here's proof that Shah Rukh Khan manifested delivering a ₹1000 crore film 10 years ago. Watch Gauri Khan has shared a new selfie.

Gauri Khan's new selfie

Sharing the selfie, Gauri wrote on Instagram, “Just tried a selfie the camera is so good. iPhone 15 Pro Max.” Her post received around 50000 likes within an hour. Preity Zinta, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Veer Zaara and Kal Ho Naa Ho, showered Gauri's selfie with heart emojis.

A fan wrote in the comments section, “Srk Gauri (behind every successful man, there is a strong, wise and hardworking woman).” Another said “Simply stunning.” Some also waited for Shah Rukh to drop a comment on Gauri's post. “waiting for @iamsrk to drop a comment for you gorgeous queen!” said a fan. A fan also requested, “Ask your husband to post a selfie too.” Hinting at Jawaan's success, a fan wrote, “Box Office Glow."

Gauri Khan promotes Jawan

Shah Rukh's latest blockbuster Jawan has been co-produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. It is made under Shah Rukh's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Atlee has directed the film and Anirudh Ravichander has given the music. Besides starring Shah Rukh in a dual role, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Eijaz Khan.

The film outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". Gauri recently shared a Jawan promotion poster according to which there is a 1+1 offer on film tickets now. She captioned it, “Double dhamaaka. Single Daam. Jaise Azad ke saath Vikram Rathore… waise aapke saath koi bhi jaa sakta hai. Ek ticket khareedne par doosra ticket bilkul free (double blast on price of a singleticket. Just like there is Vikram Rathore with Azad, a person can accompany you as well to the movie theatre. One ticket free on purchase of every ticket).* 1 + 1 offer… Starting tomorrow. Enjoy #Jawan with your loved ones. In cinemas near you - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu *T & C Apply.”

