Gauri Khan reveals why she never went on Koffee With Karan in the last 17 years, promises 'loads of juicy gossip'

Gauri Khan, who appeared on Koffee With Karan in the first season of the talk show, has revealed the reason she never made another appearance on the show again until now. A promo of episode 12 of the seventh season of the show revealed the guests to be Gauri and two Koffee debutantes- Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey. While Gauri's husband Shah Rukh Khan has made several appearances on the show over the past 18 years, she has stayed away from it all these years. Also Read| KWK ep 12: Gauri Khan advises Suhana against dating two boys at once

Gauri had said during her first Koffee With Karan appearance in 2005 that Karan Johar had 'forced' her to come to the show. However, she clarified in a recent interview that her being a private person was not the reason behind her absence from the show.

Asked how Karan Johar managed to convince her to come on the show this season, Gauri told Bollywood Hungama, "I think he has never asked me. In 18 years, he has asked me once. Maybe he didn't ask me, I don't even remember, it's been so many years. He is a friend and it was even more fun because I was coming with Maheep and Bhavana and I knew that it's going to be a lot of gup shup (gossip), chat, and fun."

Gauri also answered if Karan managed to get 'juicy gossip' out of her and her friends. She said, "I was looking forward to getting ready because you've to be glam when you're with Karan. Otherwise he just won't take you on his show. So it was fun, getting ready, sitting there with your friends, chatting. I enjoyed it. Well for juicy gossip, yes, loads. For that, you have to tune in on the 22nd of this month and watch it."

Gauri had appeared on the show alongside Sussanne Khan and their respective husbands Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the first season. The new episode, which will be out this Thursday at 12 am, will see her alongside Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.

