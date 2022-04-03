Gauri Khan shares new pics of Farah Khan giving her hugs, fans love her 'beautiful smile'

Interior designer Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan, has shared pictures with choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan on Instagram. Farah also shared the photo on her Instagram Stories. Sharing the picture, Gauri also mentioned that she loves Farah's work in the films and her humour. (Also Read: Farah Khan wishes Gauri Khan ‘best birthday present today’, ahead of Aryan Khan's bail hearing)

Posting the photo, Gauri wrote, “Never a dull moment hanging with Farah… Love her cinema and her humour!”

Farah commented on the picture, “Lovvve uuu gauriii,” along with heart emojis. One fan commented, “Omg the Khan ladies look stellar.” Another one said, “Two inspirational ladies.” While a fan wrote, “Where is our King Khan?” another one praised them saying, “Beautiful smile.” Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Farah also shared the same photo on her Instagram handle with the caption, “Always have her back. love uuu @gaurikhan .. cant wait for everyone to see your hard work and aesthetics.”

Farah shares a close bond with Shah Rukh and his family. Last month, Farah had welcomed Shah Rukh and Gauri's son Aryan with a hug when he arrived at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding reception.

Farah also sent a Christmas present for Gauri last year. Gauri shared Farah's note that came with the gift that read, "Merry Christmas! We are sending you our favourite snack, these yummy cherries from Chile that we received from our secret Santa. Let's celebrate the joy of Christmas together and we hope that you love these Chilean cherries as much as we do. Love, Farah, Czar, Anya, Diva." Czar, Anya, and Diva Kunder are Farah and her husband Shirish Kunder's kids.

Gauri tagged Farah and Tanaaz Bhatia.

Reacting to the note, which appears to be handwritten, Gauri tagged Farah Khan. She also added the hashtag, ‘cherries from Chile’. A stemmed cherry was also drawn on the note.

