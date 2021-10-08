Farah Khan wishes Gauri Khan ‘best birthday present today’, ahead of Aryan Khan's bail hearing

Filmmaker Farah Khan has shared a birthday wish for Gauri Khan on Instagram. Gauri turned 51 on Friday but her family has little cause for celebration as her son, Aryan Khan, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday.

On Friday, a court in Mumbai will hear Aryan's bail plea. In her message, Farah appeared to hint at it, as she wished for ‘the best birthday present today’ for Gauri.

“The strength of a mother is second to none! The prayers of a parent can move mountains & part seas.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the strongest mother and woman iv personally witnessed this past week.. @gaurikhan here s wishing you the best birthday present today. #throwbacklastmonth pic credit: @farahkhankunder," she wrote, sharing a picture of Gauri and Shah Rukh from an ad shoot.

Earlier in the day, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana also wished her with an old picture of her parents. “Happy birthday Ma,” Suhana wrote and added a heart emoji.

Sussanne Khan also shared photos with Gauri and wrote, “Gods Love and Grace will always be on your and your loved ones heads.. I Love you loads #Gstar #20yearsandbeyond #MyNo8shine #limitless.” On Thursday, Sussanne's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan also wrote an open letter in support of Aryan, asking him to stay strong.

"I’v known you as a kid and I’ve known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there. Love you man,” it read.

The NCB on Saturday (October 2) night raided a cruise ship and apprehended Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha, and five other persons. Aryan and a few others were arrested on Sunday and have been in custody since. Aryan was kept at the NCB office on Thursday night.