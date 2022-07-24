Gauri Khan shows pretty corner of Mannat that she designed herself, poses for glam pics

Interior designer and film producer Gauri Khan gave fans a rare peak into her home on Sunday. She took to Instagram to share picture of herself, striking some glamorous poses in a corner of Mannat that she designed herself. (Also read: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s luxurious home Mannat with these brand new pics)

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “The black and white colour scheme when applied effectively in interior design can result in an interesting design concept. Just got done with this new space I recently designed at home… Enjoying my Sunday! #gaurikhandesigns." The wall is covered in white marble-like stone laid our vertically but forming a large, triangular shape in the centre in black. In front of it is a black leather chair that Gaur sits on. She is wearing a short blue dress and tall heels.

Fans showered Gauri with compliments. “Beautiful and dignified queen,” wrote a fan. “Mashallah nice miss Khan,” wrote another. Many others called Gauri ‘bhabhi ji’ in the comments, as a term of affection for both her and her actor husband Shah Rukh Khan.

Gauri has designed her famous home Mannat. Talking about her home, Gauri had told Vogue in 2019 that her home has no rules. “This is a house with no rules. I have never had any decrees for homework or mealtimes.” She added, “Everyone in my family has contributed towards making this space their own.”

“I don’t like minimalist spaces,” Gauri said about Mannat’s decor. “I love things that are warm, eclectic, personal and collectible. My home has been built gradually over years of collecting stuff that I feel passionately about. It’s essential to make something your own.” Shah Rukh and Gauri bought the home in 2001. Recently, Gauri also unveiled pictures from the store she designed in Hyderabad for designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.

On her Instagram page, Gauri also often shares photos and announcements of her husband and her kids work. She shared pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's looks from Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. She also shared the teaser for daughter Suhana Khan's acting debut, The Archies. She is also the producer on Alia Bhatt's Darlings.

