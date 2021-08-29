Gauri Khan spends time with Neelam Kothari, Sussanne Khan and Ekta Kapoor, shares pics of their 'fun evening'

Interior designer and wife of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share pictures of a 'fun evening' with her girl gang. Seen in the photos with her were Neelam Kothari, Sussanne Khan and film producer Ekta Kapoor.

Sharing the pictures, Gauri wrote, "Catching up fun evening with @suzkr @neelamkotharisoni @shabskofficial our chief guest @ektarkapoor thanks for dropping in." Also seen with the four of them was producer Shabinaa Khan.

While her Instagram page has many pictures of her work projects, Gauri also shares pictures of her friends and family. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, she had shared a throwback family picture from the time when her older children, Aryan and Suhana, were just kids. Also seen in the picture was her mother and niece Alia Chhiba. Sharing it, she had written: "Memories, fights, gifts, candies, fun & games all the things we have shared. Raksha Bandhan a decade …Brothers & sisters."

Some time ago, Gauri had shared a bunch of pictures of her daughter Suhana, who aspires to be an actor like her father, Shah Rukh.

Gauri Khan began her designing career after she revamped her Mumbai home, Mannat, a few years back. In an interview with Peacock magazine earlier this year, she had said: "Designing Mannat was my first breakthrough moment as an interior designer." She has since designed the homes of many Bollywood celebrities such as Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranbir Kapoor, to name a few.

Gauri has three children with Shah Rukh - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. While her older children are all grown up, she and Shah Rukh share parenting responsibilities when it comes to AbRam. In the same interview, she had said: "My kids Aryan and Suhana are quite sorted with their school and college. Little AbRam takes time but Shah Rukh and myself, both have enough time for him so we share our duties as parents, which gives me enough time to be at work and do what I love and I’m passionate about. It’s going quite smoothly."