Gauri Khan is a successful film producer and interior designer as well.
bollywood

Gauri Khan gets nostalgic about magazine shoot, shares fresh pics. See here

  • Gauri Khan shared some fresh pictures from a recent magazine shoot she took part in. She mentioned how she was already missing the on-shoot madness.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 10:52 AM IST

Interior designer and film producer Gauri Khan has shared fresh pictures from a magazine shoot, she recently did. She also mentioned how she was missing the madness.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote: "Missing the madness at the shoot." The pictures showed her in a feature-styled short dress in black and white.

Couple of days back, she had shared a picture of a magazine cover shoot and had written: "It’s here!@thepeacockmagazine_’s March 2021 digital cover with @falgunipeacock and @shanepeacock wearing the boho-chic prêt line by @falgunishanepeacock!"

In the interview with the photoshoot, Gauri had spoken about her younger days, growing up in an army background household, life with Shah Rukh Khan and her three children - Suhana, Aryan and AbRam.

Speaking about parenting AbRam, she had said: "My kids Aryan and Suhana are quite sorted with their school and college. Little Abram takes time but Shah Rukh and myself, both have enough time for him so we share our duties as parents, which gives me enough time to be at work and do what I love and I’m passionate about. It’s going quite smoothly."


Gauri, who began her interior designing career while designing her home Mannat, has since become one of the foremost interior designers in Mumbai. About doing up her home, she had said: "Designing Mannat was my first breakthrough moment as an interior designer."

Also read: Ankita Lokhande shares casting couch experiences: ‘He was a big actor’

As a film producer, she has seen many successes too. Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year can be counted as some of her successful ventures as a producer.

OTT
Topics
gauri khan shah rukh khan family

