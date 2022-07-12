Good Luck Jerry poster: Janhvi Kapoor is caught between some very thuggish business partners

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has unveiled a fresh poster from her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. Scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29, the new poster features Janhvi surrounded by a group of her sketchy ‘business partners’ holding guns. The film is directed by Siddharth Sen. (Also read: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor visit Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp)

Sharing the new poster, Janhvi further dropped hints about the film. “Miliye mere business partners se! Bina puche dikha diye hain aap sabko, ab kuch gadbad na hojaaye! Good luck nahi kahenge? (Meet my business partners. (Now I have shared everything with you without any question, hope nothing will go wrong now! Wish me luck)”

Good Luck Jerry is said to be a dark comedy, featuring Janhvi in the titular role. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. It is the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila.

Previously, Janhvi had shared the two posters of the film where she wielded a gun and seemed to be hiding from someone. “Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge (I have set out on a new adventure, won't you say good luck) #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar,” her post read. Many of her fans wished her “good luck” for the film as well.

Janhvi is currently busy working on Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming movie Bawaal, opposite Varun Dhawan. Apart from this, she also has Mr And Mrs Mahi, in which she plays the role of a cricketer.

She is also a part of her father Boney Kapoor's production Mili. It stars Janhvi and Manoj Pahwa as daughter and father. She stars opposite Sunny Kaushal in the film.

Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

