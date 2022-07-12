Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor visit Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp to prepare for Bawaal

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are currently in Poland shooting for their upcoming film Bawaal. Recently, the two actors visited the infamous Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp in the country as part of their preparation for the film. As per reports, the visit is connected to the film’s plot, something which has been kept under wraps for now. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor reacts after Varun Dhawan chides her for arriving late for shoot in Poland

On Tuesday, a paparazzo account shared a picture of Varun and Janhvi at Auschwitz, which allows tourists to take tours there and learn about the history of the place. “Shooting their last sched in Europe, Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the Auschwitz Nazi Camp in Poland,” the caption of the post read. The picture shows the two actors walking at the site with headphones on, listening to a recorded tour.

Auschwitz is a complex consisting of about 40 concentration and extermination camps, which were operated by Nazi Germany during the Holocaust. The site saw a systematic murder of over a million people sent there by the Nazis, led by Adolf Hitler. A museum was founded at the site by the Polish government and it became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1979.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the visit had a connection to the film. “Varun and Janhvi heard the entire history behind World War 2 and the story of Jews. They visited there like tourists do, and heard the history of the place in a pre-recorded tape. The visit to this Nazi Camp has a connect with the film's plot, which has completely been kept under wraps for now,” the report quoted a source close to the film as saying.

Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will release in cinemas on April 7, 2023. Varun and Janhvi have shot for the film in Germany and Amsterdam before beginning the film’s Poland schedule this month.

