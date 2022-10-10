Goodbye box office day 3 collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna film crashes; may struggle to reach 10 crore

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Goodbye has had an inauspicious start at the box office. After the film struggled to touch the ₹1-crore mark on its first day, it improved slightly over the weekend, but still underperformed, taking under ₹4 crore nett across India and just over ₹5 crore gross worldwide. It is one of the lowest openings by a major Hindi film this year. Also read: Goodbye box office: Amitabh Bachchan's film is a non-starter, earns just ₹90 lakh

According to industry sources, Goodbye has made ₹3.87 crore nett in India in its first three days. The film also has just over ₹1 crore collection from the overseas markets, taking its total gross worldwide collection past ₹5 crore. The film’s makers confirmed the figures, saying that the film has collected ₹5.16 crore at the box office over the weekend.

This pales in comparison to how some other films have performed of late. Keeping aside big tentpole films, even family entertainers like JugJugg Jeeyo ( ₹37 crore nett) and a horror comedy like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( ₹56 crore nett) have opening weekend numbers far superior to Goodbye. Many industry insiders questioned the makers’ decision to release the film in theatres in a climate that is seeing only larger-than-life entertainers succeed there. Industry experts predict that the numbers will fall even further on the weekdays and the film may not even reach the double-digit mark ( ₹10 crore) in nett domestic earnings.

Goodbye, directed by Vikas Bahl, also stars Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan. The film did not open to positive reviews, which could have contributed to its lacklustre performance. The film’s Hindustan Times review read, “Vikas Bahl throws at us in this emotional rollercoaster of a funeral drama called Goodbye. It really is a confused tale wanting to say so much but is so stuck in its flaws that it never rises beyond a funeral.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON