Govinda gifts wife Sunita Ahuja a car on Karwa Chauth, teases her: 'Measure my love today with this small gift'. See pic

Actor Govinda has gifted his wife Sunita Ahuja a car on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Taking to Instagram, Govinda shared pictures with Sunita giving fans a glimpse of the celebrations.

In the first picture, Govinda posed on a terrace with Sunita Ahuja, after the celebrations. Govinda opted for a red kurta-pyjama and a blue Nehru jacket. Sunita wore a red saree and traditional jewellery. The couple smiled for the lens. In the second picture, Govinda and Sunita stood in front of their new BMW car.

Sharing the pictures, Govinda captioned the post, "To my best friend, the love of my life, the mother of my two beautiful children. Happy Karva chauth. I love you (red heart emoji). My love for you is beyond is immeasurable. Par aaj ke liye is chote gift se measure kar lena (But measure my love today with this small gift) (winking face with tongue emoji)."

"You deserve all the happiness in this world and more. Love you my Sona! @officialsunitaahuja #Happykarwachauth #truelove @bmwinfinitycars."

Sunita also took to her Instagram page and shared several posts as she performed the Karwa Chauth rituals. She captioned one of her posts, "Happy karvachauth to all my friends god bless you all." +

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987. The couple have two children--daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja. The couple renewed their wedding vows on their 25th anniversary, in the presence of their close friends, in London.

The couple was recently seen as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. The show became the centre of a controversy after Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek, a cast member of the show, opted out of the episode.

Krushna and Govinda-Sunita share a strained relationship since 2016. In an interview with a leading daily, Krushna had said, "When I learnt that they (Govinda and Sunita) would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, I didn’t want to be a part of it, so I didn’t try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage.”